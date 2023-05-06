Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Price Target at C$69.67

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.45.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.0 %
QSR stock opened at C$95.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.96. The stock has a market cap of C$29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
