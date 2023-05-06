Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $11.00 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.22.
BG stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.55. 984,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
