Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $221.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.07.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $183.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

