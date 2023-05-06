Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Kenneth W. Smith Purchases 3,650 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director Kenneth W. Smith acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

BFST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.