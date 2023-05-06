Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Holdings Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.65% of Cactus worth $25,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WHD opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WHD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

