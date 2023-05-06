Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38.

About Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

