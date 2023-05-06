Calian Group (CGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Calian Group to post earnings of C$1.01 per share for the quarter.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$147.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.95 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$735.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$52.70 and a 52 week high of C$72.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

