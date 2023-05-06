California Public Employees Retirement System Has $192.67 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.66% of Eversource Energy worth $192,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $52,754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 514,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

ES stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

