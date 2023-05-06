California Public Employees Retirement System Has $230.25 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 93,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $230,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

