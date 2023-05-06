California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Deere & Company worth $265,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $381.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

