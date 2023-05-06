California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,267 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,094,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,267 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $306,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,614,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PSA opened at $295.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

