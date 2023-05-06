California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 269,853 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $181,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

