California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 355,894 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355,894 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of Target worth $213,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Barclays began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TGT opened at $156.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $229.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.