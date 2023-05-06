California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of American Express worth $200,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 104,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,831,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $267,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $152.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.68. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

