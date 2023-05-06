Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Releases Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE CPE traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,489. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

About Callon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

