Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Releases Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Callon Petroleum Price Performance
NYSE CPE traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,489. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.