Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,579 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $34,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

