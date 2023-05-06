Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.36% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $31,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,548,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 684,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after buying an additional 499,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after buying an additional 261,696 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

