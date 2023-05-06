Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $28,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period.

MGV stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

