Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $35,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 97,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,114,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after buying an additional 113,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

