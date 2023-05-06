Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $630.12 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The firm has a market cap of $262.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

