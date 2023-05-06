Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $40.99 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

