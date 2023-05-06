Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 79,137 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $25,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

