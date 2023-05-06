Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $26,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.