Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,246 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,246 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of FS KKR Capital worth $38,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 800.00%.
FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.
