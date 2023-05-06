Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,246 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,246 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of FS KKR Capital worth $38,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.