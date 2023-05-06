Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on July 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at C$77.09 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The stock has a market cap of C$84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.87.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.476386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$92.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

