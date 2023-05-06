Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday.

Canfor Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$21.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$18.42 and a 1-year high of C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.49). The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.755626 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

