Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Up 0.5%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.
Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96.
About Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF
The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.