Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Up 0.5%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

