Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.23 billion and $225.51 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.35 or 0.06578199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,761,344,982 coins and its circulating supply is 34,830,998,553 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

