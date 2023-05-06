Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at UBS Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.08.

CAH stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

