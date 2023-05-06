CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

CareView Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

CareView Communications Company Profile

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

