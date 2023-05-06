Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$175.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CGJTF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $122.28.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

