Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$202.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$202.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$149.55.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$106.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$100.00 and a 52 week high of C$156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

