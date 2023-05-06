Casper One Day Volume Hits $12.90 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Casper has a market capitalization of $623.48 million and $12.90 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,693,695,400 coins and its circulating supply is 10,993,070,415 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,691,879,441 with 10,991,363,259 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05848056 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $14,004,378.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

