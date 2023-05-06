Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

