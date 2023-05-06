CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,528,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 182,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

