Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.54. 4,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Ceconomy Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

