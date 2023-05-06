Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FUN opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

See Also

