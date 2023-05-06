Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $41.68 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $41.68 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,545,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

