Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.09.

Shares of CHKP opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

