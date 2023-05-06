Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

