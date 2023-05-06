Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Chegg stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

