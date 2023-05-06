Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,872 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,415,000 after buying an additional 964,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

