Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. Guggenheim raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:CPK traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,273. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,950. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

