Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,273. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.28. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,950 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

