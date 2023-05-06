China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.07

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 1002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

