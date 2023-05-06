CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 8,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

CHS Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

