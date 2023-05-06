Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $206,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

CB opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.24. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

