Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 156.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

