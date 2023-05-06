CIBC Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMXXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.13.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.