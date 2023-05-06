Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cinemark Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $16.14. 5,179,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cinemark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

